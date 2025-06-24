Left Menu

Rising Concerns Over Women's Safety in Odisha: AICC's Allegations and Government Response

A fact-finding team from the All India Congress Committee (AICC) has raised concerns about the safety of women in Odisha. Led by Deepa Dasmunsi, the team visited four districts and expressed shock over rising crimes against women. They criticized the state government's response and sought intervention from higher authorities.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a recent investigation, the All India Congress Committee (AICC) has drawn attention to growing concerns about women's safety in Odisha. The team, comprising five women, conducted a four-day visit to various districts, including Kandhamal and Keonjhar, where they reported alarmingly high incidents of rape, murder, and gang rape.

During a press briefing, AICC member and MP Praniti Shinde criticized the Odisha government for its insufficient response to these issues. She condemned the administrative collapse and alleged that lawlessness, corruption, and crimes against women are rampant in the state. The team expressed deep disappointment with Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi's lack of engagement.

BJP state vice-president Biranchi Narayan Tripathi countered these allegations, stating that the Congress is merely trying to regain political traction. He noted that the state has been taking appropriate actions, citing the swift police response to recent crimes. The discourse is expected to continue as the matter is raised with national authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

