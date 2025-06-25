Justice Department Whistleblower Accuses Top Official of Ignoring Court Orders

A whistleblower complaint has surfaced, alleging that a high-ranking Justice Department official considered defying court orders amid plans to deport Venezuelan migrants accused of gang affiliations. This allegation casts doubt on Trump's administration and could affect Emil Bove's upcoming confirmation hearing as a federal appeals court judge.

Amidst these explosive claims, Erez Reuveni, a former government lawyer, states that he faced backlash for resisting actions he deemed legally unfounded. The controversy centers around discussions within the Justice Department to potentially invoke the Alien Enemies Act against Venezuelan migrants identified with the gang Tren de Aragua.

The allegations have prompted calls for investigations and reflect concerns over the adherence to the rule of law. Senate Judiciary Committee's leading Democrat, Sen. Dick Durbin, criticized the pattern of undermining legal commitments, urging colleagues to reconsider Bove's lifetime judicial appointment.