Iran's Nuclear Program: A Resilient Adversary
A US intelligence report reveals Iran's nuclear program faced only a temporary setback despite recent US strikes. Contrary to statements by President Trump and Prime Minister Netanyahu, Iran's nuclear infrastructure and enriched uranium largely remain intact. The White House disputes the report's findings.
A newly surfaced US intelligence report indicates that Iran's nuclear ambitions have only faced a temporary hurdle, contrasting statements made by US President Donald Trump. According to the Defense Intelligence Agency's assessment, the damage inflicted by recent US strikes was substantial but fell short of annihilation.
Two insiders, having reviewed the report, disclosed that while the strikes at key Iranian nuclear facilities caused notable destruction, crucial elements, including highly enriched uranium and centrifuges, remain largely preserved. This revelation contradicts both Trump's and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's bold claims.
The White House has strongly rebuked the report, with press secretary Karoline Leavitt asserting the mission was executed flawlessly, accusing the report of undermining efforts. Meanwhile, neither the CIA nor top intelligence offices have offered further commentary.
