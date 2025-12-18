The fourth T20I cricket match between India and South Africa was abruptly canceled on Wednesday due to reduced visibility caused by a thick layer of smog over the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow. The Uttar Pradesh government reported that Lucknow's air quality index (AQI) was at a moderate level of 174, contrary to higher figures circulating on social media.

In a statement following the match's cancellation, officials highlighted the confusion caused by non-standardized data from private air quality applications. Many of these apps use foreign benchmarks like the US Environmental Protection Agency (US-EPA) norms, which are not aligned with India's National Air Quality Index (NAQI) system.

Authorities emphasized that reliable data is produced by official monitoring stations, which employ calibrated instruments, contrasting with the error-prone data from private agencies using satellite inputs. This discrepancy often leads to public misinformation about the actual air quality, bringing the monitoring standards into question.

(With inputs from agencies.)