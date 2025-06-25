Left Menu

The Judge Who Made History: Justice Jagmohanlal Sinha's Landmark Verdict

Justice Jagmohanlal Sinha delivered a landmark verdict disqualifying Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on June 12, 1975. This decision triggered the declaration of a 21-month Emergency in India. Justice Sinha's family recalls his unwavering principles and the period's challenges, advocating for democracy and the protection of fundamental rights.

Justice Jagmohanlal Sinha, remembered for his pivotal ruling on June 12, 1975, disqualified then-Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, setting off a series of events leading to a 21-month Emergency in India. Despite the enormity of his decision, Justice Sinha never expressed regret, viewing it as a case decided on merit.

His son, Justice (retired) Vipin Sinha, recounted their family's experiences during this turbulent period, highlighting that his father faced anonymous threats but stood firm on his principles. The judgment, handed down in Courtroom 24, remains a significant moment in India's legal history, emphasizing the need to protect fundamental rights.

The Emergency, imposed by President Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed citing internal disturbances, saw widespread suppression of rights, muzzling of the press, and detention of political leaders. Justice Sinha's decision underscores the judiciary's role in upholding democracy despite external pressures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

