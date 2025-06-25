Left Menu

NATO's New Spending Goal: A Call for Defense Commitment

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen emphasized the necessity of NATO's 5% defense spending target, citing the need to rectify prolonged disarmament. This announcement was made ahead of a NATO summit in the Hague, highlighting the alliance's urgency in addressing defense budget shortcomings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Copenhagen | Updated: 25-06-2025 14:12 IST | Created: 25-06-2025 14:12 IST
The Danish Prime Minister, Mette Frederiksen, has affirmed the critical role of NATO's new 5% defense spending benchmark, outlining its importance as the alliance grapples with existing budgetary gaps. Her statement prefaces the upcoming NATO summit in the Hague, underscoring urgent financial commitments.

Frederiksen pointedly remarked on NATO's historical underfunding, noting, "The disarmament was allowed to go on for too long, so our starting point means we are really, really, really, really, busy." This underscores the essential shift needed to bolster the military alliance's readiness.

The focus remains squarely on nations to ramp up their defense allocations urgently, addressing what many see as a long-standing oversight in adequately funding security commitments. The summit aims to recalibrate these financial strategies.

