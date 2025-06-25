NATO's New Spending Goal: A Call for Defense Commitment

The Danish Prime Minister, Mette Frederiksen, has affirmed the critical role of NATO's new 5% defense spending benchmark, outlining its importance as the alliance grapples with existing budgetary gaps. Her statement prefaces the upcoming NATO summit in the Hague, underscoring urgent financial commitments.

Frederiksen pointedly remarked on NATO's historical underfunding, noting, "The disarmament was allowed to go on for too long, so our starting point means we are really, really, really, really, busy." This underscores the essential shift needed to bolster the military alliance's readiness.

The focus remains squarely on nations to ramp up their defense allocations urgently, addressing what many see as a long-standing oversight in adequately funding security commitments. The summit aims to recalibrate these financial strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)