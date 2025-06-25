Left Menu

Decibel Dilemma: Loudspeaker Controversy in Maharashtra's Mosques

Muslim leaders in Maharashtra met Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar to voice concerns over police removing loudspeakers from mosques following BJP leader Kirit Somaiya's complaints about noise pollution. Pawar emphasized adherence to court-set decibel limits, with controversy erupting as mosques reportedly comply with regulations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 25-06-2025 15:39 IST | Created: 25-06-2025 15:39 IST
Decibel Dilemma: Loudspeaker Controversy in Maharashtra's Mosques
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In Maharashtra, a coalition of Muslim leaders approached Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar over actions taken by police to remove loudspeakers from mosques. This follows BJP leader Kirit Somaiya's demands for their removal due to alleged noise pollution.

Pawar stressed the importance of adhering to decibel levels adjudicated by the Bombay High Court, where permissible limits are 55 decibels during the day and 45 decibels at night, with no loudspeakers allowed between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m.

The meeting highlighted that, despite adhering to these standards, mosques are still facing restrictions. The discussion comes against the backdrop of Somaiya's April protest in Mulund against what he termed illegal loudspeakers contributing to noise pollution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Emma Raducanu: Britain's Tennis Hope at Wimbledon

Emma Raducanu: Britain's Tennis Hope at Wimbledon

 Global
2
Shallow Earthquake Jolts Dominican Republic Coastline

Shallow Earthquake Jolts Dominican Republic Coastline

 Global
3
Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

 India
4
Tesla's European Market Challenges Amidst EV Surge

Tesla's European Market Challenges Amidst EV Surge

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Fodder Strategies to Rescue Mongolia’s Livestock and Steppe Ecosystem

Bangkok-Based MSMEs Gained Most from COVID Aid, New ADB Index Study Reveals

Turning Crisis Into Opportunity: UNDP Calls for a New Era of Risk-Informed Development

Indonesia’s 3 Million Homes Vision: A Bold Strategy for Jobs, Equity, and Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025