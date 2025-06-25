Decibel Dilemma: Loudspeaker Controversy in Maharashtra's Mosques

In Maharashtra, a coalition of Muslim leaders approached Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar over actions taken by police to remove loudspeakers from mosques. This follows BJP leader Kirit Somaiya's demands for their removal due to alleged noise pollution.

Pawar stressed the importance of adhering to decibel levels adjudicated by the Bombay High Court, where permissible limits are 55 decibels during the day and 45 decibels at night, with no loudspeakers allowed between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m.

The meeting highlighted that, despite adhering to these standards, mosques are still facing restrictions. The discussion comes against the backdrop of Somaiya's April protest in Mulund against what he termed illegal loudspeakers contributing to noise pollution.

(With inputs from agencies.)