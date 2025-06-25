Left Menu

Delhi High Court Reviews Bail Plea for Former AAP MLA in MCOCA Case

The Delhi High Court has directed the police to respond to Naresh Balyan's bail plea in a MCOCA case. Justice Manoj Jain has requested a status report, while Balyan's counsel argues there's no evidence against him. The prosecution claims Balyan is involved in organized crime.

Updated: 25-06-2025 16:00 IST
  • India

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday commanded the police to address the bail plea submitted by former AAP MLA Naresh Balyan, who remains detained under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA).

Justice Manoj Jain issued a notice to Delhi Police regarding Balyan's bail request and slated the subsequent hearing for July 3. In the interim, the court has requested the jail superintendent to provide Balyan's nominal roll and health report, considering Balyan's petition for interim bail due to medical concerns.

Representing Balyan, Senior Advocate Sunil Dalal contended that his arrest on December 4, 2024, coincided with a trial court's bail approval in a different alleged extortion matter. Despite the lack of evidence and the absence of Balyan's name in the FIR, the prosecution insists that Balyan played a facilitative role in an organized crime syndicate.

