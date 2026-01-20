Left Menu

Operation Prahar: Punjab's Unyielding Crusade Against Organized Crime

Punjab's government has initiated 'Operation Prahar', a comprehensive campaign to eradicate organized crime, deploying over 2,000 police teams statewide. Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann emphasizes a zero-tolerance policy against gangsterism, aiming to dismantle criminal networks linked to foreign-based gangsters. Rewards are established for information leading to arrests.

In a bold initiative to dismantle organized crime, the Punjab government launched 'Operation Prahar' across the state this week. With Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann at the helm, the operation involves over 2,000 police teams conducting raids on locations associated with 60 foreign-based gangsters.

Addressing the media, Punjab Police's Director General, Gaurav Yadav, explained that the operation targets the entire criminal ecosystem, including logistics and weapon supply chains. The campaign has already rounded up 1,314 associates, as the state intensifies efforts to extradite prominent gangsters.

To support this extensive crackdown, a reward policy of Rs 10 crore is sanctioned for public information leading to arrests, underlining the government's zero-tolerance stance. The campaign aims to rid Punjab of gangsterism, much like its ongoing battle against drugs in the region.

