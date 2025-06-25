When a Cook Became a Political Prisoner During Emergency

During the notorious Emergency period in India, a dramatic raid at Jawaharlal Nehru University by Delhi Police led to a mistaken arrest that highlights the era's pervasive paranoia. Among those taken into custody was the cook of renowned academic, Prof. ML Sondhi, under false accusations of involvement in a political plot.

Historian Sohail Hashmi, also detained that night, recounted the chaotic events to PTI. The police, armed and acting on erroneous intelligence, swept through JNU, arresting individuals indiscriminately, including students merely there for interviews.

The true nature of the arrests, based on unfounded conspiracy allegations, came to light through the intervention of JNU's administration. This marked a disturbing example of the widespread suppression during the Emergency, which sees its 50th anniversary this week.

