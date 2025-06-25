Left Menu

When a Cook Became a Political Prisoner During Emergency

During the Emergency in India, a raid at Jawaharlal Nehru University mistakenly led to the arrest of Prof. ML Sondhi's cook, amid fabricated claims of a political conspiracy. Historian Sohail Hashmi and others were detained under false charges of collaborating against the state. The intervention of JNU officials eventually secured their release.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-06-2025 16:07 IST | Created: 25-06-2025 16:07 IST
When a Cook Became a Political Prisoner During Emergency
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

During the notorious Emergency period in India, a dramatic raid at Jawaharlal Nehru University by Delhi Police led to a mistaken arrest that highlights the era's pervasive paranoia. Among those taken into custody was the cook of renowned academic, Prof. ML Sondhi, under false accusations of involvement in a political plot.

Historian Sohail Hashmi, also detained that night, recounted the chaotic events to PTI. The police, armed and acting on erroneous intelligence, swept through JNU, arresting individuals indiscriminately, including students merely there for interviews.

The true nature of the arrests, based on unfounded conspiracy allegations, came to light through the intervention of JNU's administration. This marked a disturbing example of the widespread suppression during the Emergency, which sees its 50th anniversary this week.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Emma Raducanu: Britain's Tennis Hope at Wimbledon

Emma Raducanu: Britain's Tennis Hope at Wimbledon

 Global
2
Shallow Earthquake Jolts Dominican Republic Coastline

Shallow Earthquake Jolts Dominican Republic Coastline

 Global
3
Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

 India
4
Tesla's European Market Challenges Amidst EV Surge

Tesla's European Market Challenges Amidst EV Surge

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Fodder Strategies to Rescue Mongolia’s Livestock and Steppe Ecosystem

Bangkok-Based MSMEs Gained Most from COVID Aid, New ADB Index Study Reveals

Turning Crisis Into Opportunity: UNDP Calls for a New Era of Risk-Informed Development

Indonesia’s 3 Million Homes Vision: A Bold Strategy for Jobs, Equity, and Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025