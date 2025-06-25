Death Behind Bars: The End of a Notorious Land Mafia

Brijesh Awasthi, an infamous land mafia figure, has died of a heart attack while imprisoned at the Basti district jail in Uttar Pradesh, officials confirmed.

Awasthi was a high-profile figure with more than 43 serious criminal cases to his name, including fraud and land grabbing.

He complained of chest pain and was sweating profusely before being transferred to the district hospital. Despite initial treatment, he succumbed at around 10:30 a.m., officials reported. His body was sent for a post-mortem examination.

Awasthi, transferred from Gonda Jail to separate him from associates Anil Singh and Rakesh Tripathi, allegedly led a racket forging property deeds and coercing victims into signing over land.

(With inputs from agencies.)