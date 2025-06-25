Left Menu

Death Behind Bars: The End of a Notorious Land Mafia

Advocate Brijesh Awasthi, a notorious figure in Uttar Pradesh's land mafia, died of a heart attack while in custody at Basti district jail. Known for facing over 43 criminal cases, Awasthi experienced severe chest pain before being transferred to a district hospital, where he subsequently passed away.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Basti(Up) | Updated: 25-06-2025 17:07 IST | Created: 25-06-2025 17:07 IST
Death Behind Bars: The End of a Notorious Land Mafia
  • Country:
  • India

Brijesh Awasthi, an infamous land mafia figure, has died of a heart attack while imprisoned at the Basti district jail in Uttar Pradesh, officials confirmed.

Awasthi was a high-profile figure with more than 43 serious criminal cases to his name, including fraud and land grabbing.

He complained of chest pain and was sweating profusely before being transferred to the district hospital. Despite initial treatment, he succumbed at around 10:30 a.m., officials reported. His body was sent for a post-mortem examination.

Awasthi, transferred from Gonda Jail to separate him from associates Anil Singh and Rakesh Tripathi, allegedly led a racket forging property deeds and coercing victims into signing over land.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Emma Raducanu: Britain's Tennis Hope at Wimbledon

Emma Raducanu: Britain's Tennis Hope at Wimbledon

 Global
2
Shallow Earthquake Jolts Dominican Republic Coastline

Shallow Earthquake Jolts Dominican Republic Coastline

 Global
3
Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

 India
4
Tesla's European Market Challenges Amidst EV Surge

Tesla's European Market Challenges Amidst EV Surge

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Fodder Strategies to Rescue Mongolia’s Livestock and Steppe Ecosystem

Bangkok-Based MSMEs Gained Most from COVID Aid, New ADB Index Study Reveals

Turning Crisis Into Opportunity: UNDP Calls for a New Era of Risk-Informed Development

Indonesia’s 3 Million Homes Vision: A Bold Strategy for Jobs, Equity, and Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025