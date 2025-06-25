Left Menu

Intensive Electoral Roll Review Set for Five Indian States Ahead of 2026 Polls

The Election Commission will conduct an intensive review of electoral rolls in five Indian states due for elections in 2026. Amid allegations of data tampering, the review process aims to ensure accuracy and integrity. An additional declaration form for voters has been introduced to verify eligibility.

The Election Commission is gearing up for an exhaustive review of electoral rolls in five states expected to hold elections in 2026. The process is a crucial step to safeguarding electoral integrity, officials say.

In light of allegations from opposition parties suggesting manipulation of voter data, the Commission is set to begin special intensive revisions nationwide. They aim to eliminate errors and secure an accurate voters list.

Additional measures, such as a new declaration form for applicants, have been introduced to verify eligibility, particularly to prevent illegal migrants from being listed. House-to-house verifications will also be conducted to ensure an error-free electoral roll.

