Arrest Made in Umlazi Massacre as Premier Ntuli Pledges Community Safety

KwaZulu-Natal Premier Thamsanqa Ntuli has welcomed the arrest of a 28-year-old suspect in connection with the horrifying mass murder that took place in the Zama informal settlement, U-section of Umlazi, on 16 May 2025. The violent incident, which claimed the lives of eight residents, sent shockwaves throughout the nation and triggered a province-wide call for justice, safety, and accountability.

The victims—six men and two women aged between 22 and 40—were found dead at the scene, riddled with gunshot wounds and lying in pools of blood. According to police reports, several armed assailants stormed the area and opened fire indiscriminately before fleeing into the night. The brutality of the crime stunned the community and reignited concerns over criminal violence in informal settlements.

Premier Ntuli Praises Law Enforcement Breakthrough

In a statement on Wednesday, Premier Ntuli lauded the South African Police Service (SAPS), the Hawks, and intelligence teams for their swift and relentless pursuit of justice. He called the arrest a “significant breakthrough” that signals the strength and resolve of South Africa’s law enforcement agencies.

“This arrest is a clear indication that our law enforcement agencies are capable, committed, and determined to restore safety and dignity in our communities,” said Ntuli. “We commend the SAPS, the Hawks, and all intelligence-led operations that worked around the clock to achieve this result.”

The Premier's statement followed his recent visit to the Umlazi community, where he met with residents and relatives of the deceased. He reiterated the provincial government’s commitment to uprooting violent crime and ensuring that the rule of law prevails, even in the most underserved and vulnerable communities.

Government Ramps Up Security and Community Initiatives

In light of the Umlazi killings and similar incidents across the province, Ntuli announced a renewed and intensified provincial government collaboration with police and community safety structures. Key measures include:

Increased police visibility in crime hotspots, especially informal settlements

Targeted dismantling of criminal syndicates through intelligence-led operations

Installation of community-based crime prevention programmes, including neighbourhood watch initiatives

Fast-tracked deployment of surveillance technology where feasible

The Premier also stressed the importance of community involvement in the fight against crime. “No government alone can defeat crime,” he said. “It is only through unity and active citizenry that we can reclaim our communities. We urge residents to report any suspicious activities and cooperate fully with ongoing investigations.”

Support for Victims' Families and Justice Process

Ntuli pledged ongoing psychosocial support for the families of the eight victims, noting the immense trauma and loss suffered by their loved ones. He said the provincial government will ensure that justice is not delayed and that the prosecution process is handled with transparency and urgency.

“Beyond the arrest, our responsibility is to walk alongside these grieving families, provide them with the necessary support, and ensure that those responsible are held accountable. Justice must be swift, thorough, and uncompromising,” Ntuli added.

A Broader Fight Against Crime in KwaZulu-Natal

The tragic incident in Umlazi underscores broader concerns about violent crime across KwaZulu-Natal, particularly in densely populated, economically marginalised areas. Ntuli’s administration is doubling down on multi-agency coordination, urban safety strategies, and public engagement to curb such violence.

As the case moves forward in the justice system, the Premier urged citizens to remain vigilant, engage constructively with law enforcement, and stand firm against criminal elements.

“We are building a province where every person, regardless of where they live, can go to bed without fear and walk the streets with dignity. That vision must guide us in everything we do,” said Ntuli.