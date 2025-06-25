Court Pauses Action on Justice Hema Report Amid Victims' Silence

The Kerala High Court was updated by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) about halting further action on 35 cases linked to the Justice Hema Committee report. This decision was made after none of the victims came forward to provide statements, according to the SIT on Wednesday.

In light of the report, a bench composed of Justices A K Jayasankaran Nambiar and C S Sudha concluded that no further action is currently needed on the crimes initially registered by the agency. The order responded to several pleas urging action based on the committee's recommendations.

A Film Conclave is slated for the first week of August 2025 by the state government. Consequently, the court scheduled the petitions for further consideration on August 13. The Hema Committee was set up following the 2017 actress assault case, with its report directed to the SIT for examination by the Kerala High Court.

(With inputs from agencies.)