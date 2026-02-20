Reviving Karachi: Temporary Shops for Inferno Victims

Karachi authorities have taken decisive steps to support traders affected by the devastating Gul Plaza inferno, which claimed 86 lives and destroyed 1200 shops. In a bid to help 300 traders resume operations, temporary shops have been set up at the Polo ground near I.I. Chundrigar road.

Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahab emphasized the urgent efforts to reconstruct Gul Plaza while providing necessary facilities for affected shopkeepers in the interim. The temporary setup ensures business continuity and includes security measures and visitor amenities.

As reconstruction progresses, more shopkeepers are expected to receive similar support, highlighting the local government's commitment to revitalizing the business community post-crisis.