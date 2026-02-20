Kerala Pledges Financial Relief for Landslide Victims

The Kerala government on Friday announced a compensation package aimed at rebuilding the livelihoods of building owners and entrepreneurs affected by the Mundakkai-Chooralmala landslide in Wayanad. The state Cabinet, under Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, decided on a package that provides Rs 7 lakh for each destroyed shop room.

Moreover, if an owner has lost more than one shop room, they will receive an additional Rs 2.5 lakh for each extra shop room demolished. Entrepreneurs facing business losses will also get assistance, up to 50% of their incurred loss, with caps based on the nature of their business, from Rs 7 lakh to Rs 20 lakh.

The resources allocated will come from the Chief Minister's Disaster Relief Fund, as the disaster accounted for significant damage on July 30, 2024, due to heavy monsoons in Wayanad. The Wayanad District Collector is tasked with overseeing fund distribution to ensure swift recovery for locals.

(With inputs from agencies.)