The Great Delhi Ticket Refund Scam Busted

Delhi Police apprehended a 40-year-old man named Akshay Sharma for allegedly operating a fraudulent call centre that targeted international customers with a fake airline ticket refund scheme.

Sharma, impersonating a legitimate travel agency, AVS Holidays, manipulated victims from the US, UK, and Canada by faking medical and death certificates to secure flight ticket refunds.

In a raid by the Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations unit, authorities seized multiple electronic devices and forged documents, unraveling a long-running scam. Further investigations aim to uncover additional accomplices and the money trail involved.

