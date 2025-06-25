The Great Delhi Ticket Refund Scam Busted
Delhi Police have arrested Akshay Sharma for running a counterfeit call centre that defrauded foreign nationals through a fake airline ticket refund scheme. Operating as AVS Holidays, Sharma targeted US, UK, and Canadian citizens using deceptive tactics including forged documents to secure refunds.
Delhi Police apprehended a 40-year-old man named Akshay Sharma for allegedly operating a fraudulent call centre that targeted international customers with a fake airline ticket refund scheme.
Sharma, impersonating a legitimate travel agency, AVS Holidays, manipulated victims from the US, UK, and Canada by faking medical and death certificates to secure flight ticket refunds.
In a raid by the Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations unit, authorities seized multiple electronic devices and forged documents, unraveling a long-running scam. Further investigations aim to uncover additional accomplices and the money trail involved.
