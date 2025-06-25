Left Menu

JSW Steel Fights Back: Review Petition Filed Post Supreme Court Snub

JSW Steel has filed a review petition in the Supreme Court after its resolution plan for Bhushan Power and Steel Ltd was declared illegal. The top court's decision criticized key stakeholders for violating the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, ordering liquidation of BSPL. The review seeks to halt liquidation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-06-2025 22:15 IST | Created: 25-06-2025 22:15 IST
JSW Steel Fights Back: Review Petition Filed Post Supreme Court Snub
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

JSW Steel on Wednesday announced its move to challenge the Supreme Court's order rejecting its acquisition plan for Bhushan Power and Steel. The company has filed a review petition following the decision that deemed its proposal illegal.

The apex court's May 2 ruling criticized the conduct of stakeholders involved in the resolution process, citing significant violations of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC). Justice Bela Trivedi noted that the resolution professional failed to uphold his statutory obligations.

Despite the Committee of Creditors initially approving JSW's plan, the court found it did not align with mandatory IBC provisions. The Supreme Court's order to liquidate BSPL has now been challenged, with JSW seeking to pause the liquidation proceedings while the review is considered.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

 Global
2
Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

 Global
3
China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

 Global
4
Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Fodder Strategies to Rescue Mongolia’s Livestock and Steppe Ecosystem

Bangkok-Based MSMEs Gained Most from COVID Aid, New ADB Index Study Reveals

Turning Crisis Into Opportunity: UNDP Calls for a New Era of Risk-Informed Development

Indonesia’s 3 Million Homes Vision: A Bold Strategy for Jobs, Equity, and Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025