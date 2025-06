On Africa's dry western tip, Mauritania has emerged as an unexpected focal point for Ukraine's widening battle against Russia. Kyiv's newly inaugurated embassy in Nouakchott is actively involved in distributing food aid to Malian refugees, as part of its bid to strengthen ties across Africa.

In a strategic move, Kyiv is offering military training to Mauritania's armed forces, amid ongoing tensions with neighboring Mali where Russia backs government troops. Ukrainian diplomatic efforts seek to challenge Russia's established military and economic presence in the region.

Despite obstacles, Ukraine remains committed to asserting itself as a major ally on the continent, leveraging food aid and diplomatic engagements to counter Russia's influence. The ongoing initiatives underscore Kyiv's resolve to emerge as a key player in Africa while promoting narratives of freedom and resilience, reminiscent of Africa's anti-colonial struggles.

