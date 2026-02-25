Left Menu

US Military Training Mishap: American Personnel Injured in Philippine Exercise

A US military plane accident in the Philippines injured five American personnel. The incident occurred during a contingency training exercise in Pangasinan. The mishap involved the aircraft swerving during takeoff. The exercise, which tests emergency operations, is part of a US-Philippines agreement to enhance mutual defense capabilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Manila | Updated: 25-02-2026 12:54 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 12:54 IST
  • Country:
  • Philippines

A United States military aircraft accident during a training exercise in the Philippines has resulted in injuries to five American personnel, according to officials. The incident took place on a concrete bypass road in Laoac, Pangasinan.

The plane, part of a routine contingency training, struck a barrier while attempting takeoff from an alternate landing zone. Three of the injured personnel required hospital treatment, while the other two were evaluated at the crash site.

This exercise, conducted under the Visiting Forces Agreement, prepares military forces for scenarios where traditional airfields are unavailable due to natural disasters. The US maintains that it is ready to defend the Philippines under existing defense treaties against threats, including in the contentious South China Sea region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

