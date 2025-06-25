Pune Municipality Cracks Down on Illegal Constructions in Air Force Zone

The Pune Municipal Corporation has taken decisive action against illegal constructions encroaching upon the Indian Air Force's restricted bomb dump area in Lohegaon.

The civic authorities informed that they had issued 24 notices to the property owners involved before the commencement of the demolition activities.

On Tuesday, the demolition drive led to the razing of illegal structures spread across 48,000 square feet of the Air Force's protected zone, as confirmed by a PMC official.

