Pune Municipality Cracks Down on Illegal Constructions in Air Force Zone
The Pune Municipal Corporation has demolished illegal constructions over 48,000 sq ft within the Indian Air Force's restricted bomb dump area in Lohegaon. Twenty-four notices were served to property owners before the demolition. The illegal structures were removed on Tuesday by authorities.
Updated: 25-06-2025 22:34 IST | Created: 25-06-2025 22:34 IST
The Pune Municipal Corporation has taken decisive action against illegal constructions encroaching upon the Indian Air Force's restricted bomb dump area in Lohegaon.
The civic authorities informed that they had issued 24 notices to the property owners involved before the commencement of the demolition activities.
On Tuesday, the demolition drive led to the razing of illegal structures spread across 48,000 square feet of the Air Force's protected zone, as confirmed by a PMC official.
