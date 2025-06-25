Left Menu

Tragedy at Delhi Hospital: Patient's Death Sparks Investigation

A woman, allegedly sexually assaulted by a fellow patient at a government hospital in Delhi, has died during treatment. The accused has been arrested, with further steps pending the post-mortem report. The incident, reported at New Usmanpur police station, involved patients at the Jag Pravesh Chandra Hospital.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-06-2025 23:12 IST | Created: 25-06-2025 23:12 IST
Tragedy at Delhi Hospital: Patient's Death Sparks Investigation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic incident unfolded at a government hospital in Delhi, where a female patient, who was allegedly sexually assaulted by another patient in the same ward, has died during medical treatment, according to police reports on Wednesday.

The accused, a 23-year-old individual named Mohammed Faiz from Kachchi Khajuri, Delhi, has been arrested. Authorities are now awaiting the post-mortem report to determine the precise cause of death, which will guide further legal actions.

The incident came to light at the New Usmanpur police station, and the victim was initially admitted at Jag Pravesh Chandra Hospital before being referred to GTB Hospital, where she passed away. The police statement on Monday detailed the event and the prompt arrest following the complaint.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

 Global
2
Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

 Global
3
China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

 Global
4
Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Fodder Strategies to Rescue Mongolia’s Livestock and Steppe Ecosystem

Bangkok-Based MSMEs Gained Most from COVID Aid, New ADB Index Study Reveals

Turning Crisis Into Opportunity: UNDP Calls for a New Era of Risk-Informed Development

Indonesia’s 3 Million Homes Vision: A Bold Strategy for Jobs, Equity, and Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025