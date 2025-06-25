Tragedy at Delhi Hospital: Patient's Death Sparks Investigation

A tragic incident unfolded at a government hospital in Delhi, where a female patient, who was allegedly sexually assaulted by another patient in the same ward, has died during medical treatment, according to police reports on Wednesday.

The accused, a 23-year-old individual named Mohammed Faiz from Kachchi Khajuri, Delhi, has been arrested. Authorities are now awaiting the post-mortem report to determine the precise cause of death, which will guide further legal actions.

The incident came to light at the New Usmanpur police station, and the victim was initially admitted at Jag Pravesh Chandra Hospital before being referred to GTB Hospital, where she passed away. The police statement on Monday detailed the event and the prompt arrest following the complaint.

