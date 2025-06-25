United Nations at 80: A Legacy Under Siege

The United Nations, once a beacon of hope post-World War II, faces its 80th anniversary with little festivity as its global influence dwindles.

With funding cuts from major donors like the United States, the organization is forced to implement job cuts and consider overdue reforms. The guiding principle of multilateralism seems increasingly under threat as significant conflicts in Ukraine and Gaza remain unresolved.

Diplomats express concern about the UN's immediate future, especially with impending US policy reviews. The debate on the organization's relevance continues as members seek to navigate a fragmented world order.

(With inputs from agencies.)