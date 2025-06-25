United Nations at 80: A Legacy Under Siege
The United Nations marks its 80th anniversary amidst challenges. With reduced global influence and funding cuts, its future relevance is questioned. As multilateralism wanes and reforms are sought, opinions diverge on its ability to survive in an increasingly divisive world.
Devdiscourse News Desk | United Nations | Updated: 25-06-2025 23:34 IST | Created: 25-06-2025 23:34 IST
The United Nations, once a beacon of hope post-World War II, faces its 80th anniversary with little festivity as its global influence dwindles.
With funding cuts from major donors like the United States, the organization is forced to implement job cuts and consider overdue reforms. The guiding principle of multilateralism seems increasingly under threat as significant conflicts in Ukraine and Gaza remain unresolved.
Diplomats express concern about the UN's immediate future, especially with impending US policy reviews. The debate on the organization's relevance continues as members seek to navigate a fragmented world order.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Grim Milestone: Over 1 Million Russian Casualties in Ukraine Conflict
Putin's Push for Drone Dominance in Ukraine Conflict
Diplomatic Tensions Rise: UN Security Council Convenes Over Israel-Iran Strikes
UN Security Council Convenes Over Israel-Iran Tensions
UN Security Council Convenes Amid Tension Over Israel-Iran Conflict