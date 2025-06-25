Left Menu

United Nations at 80: A Legacy Under Siege

The United Nations marks its 80th anniversary amidst challenges. With reduced global influence and funding cuts, its future relevance is questioned. As multilateralism wanes and reforms are sought, opinions diverge on its ability to survive in an increasingly divisive world.

Updated: 25-06-2025 23:34 IST
United Nations at 80: A Legacy Under Siege
The United Nations, once a beacon of hope post-World War II, faces its 80th anniversary with little festivity as its global influence dwindles.

With funding cuts from major donors like the United States, the organization is forced to implement job cuts and consider overdue reforms. The guiding principle of multilateralism seems increasingly under threat as significant conflicts in Ukraine and Gaza remain unresolved.

Diplomats express concern about the UN's immediate future, especially with impending US policy reviews. The debate on the organization's relevance continues as members seek to navigate a fragmented world order.

