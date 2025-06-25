Left Menu

Tragic Abduction Incident in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Officer Dies of Heart Attack

Three government officials were abducted in northwest Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. District Accounts Officer Naveed Zafar Khan died of a heart attack during the incident. The other two were rescued. Police are investigating the incident, which highlights the vulnerability of government officers traveling in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Peshawar | Updated: 25-06-2025 23:44 IST | Created: 25-06-2025 23:44 IST
Tragic Abduction Incident in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Officer Dies of Heart Attack
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In a tragic development from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan, three government officials, including District Accounts Officer Naveed Zafar Khan, were abducted on Wednesday. The incident turned fatal as Khan succumbed to a heart attack during the ordeal.

The abduction occurred near the Hathala area on Tank Road. The police confirmed that while Khan tragically passed away, his two colleagues were safely rescued in a subsequent operation by security forces.

The incident underscores the persistent threat faced by government officials traveling in southern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, an area known for abductions by terrorist outfits. Police, alongside the Counter-Terrorism Department, have initiated a thorough investigation into the matter.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

 Global
2
Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

 Global
3
China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

 Global
4
Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Fodder Strategies to Rescue Mongolia’s Livestock and Steppe Ecosystem

Bangkok-Based MSMEs Gained Most from COVID Aid, New ADB Index Study Reveals

Turning Crisis Into Opportunity: UNDP Calls for a New Era of Risk-Informed Development

Indonesia’s 3 Million Homes Vision: A Bold Strategy for Jobs, Equity, and Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025