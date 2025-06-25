Tragic Abduction Incident in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Officer Dies of Heart Attack
Three government officials were abducted in northwest Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. District Accounts Officer Naveed Zafar Khan died of a heart attack during the incident. The other two were rescued. Police are investigating the incident, which highlights the vulnerability of government officers traveling in the region.
In a tragic development from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan, three government officials, including District Accounts Officer Naveed Zafar Khan, were abducted on Wednesday. The incident turned fatal as Khan succumbed to a heart attack during the ordeal.
The abduction occurred near the Hathala area on Tank Road. The police confirmed that while Khan tragically passed away, his two colleagues were safely rescued in a subsequent operation by security forces.
The incident underscores the persistent threat faced by government officials traveling in southern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, an area known for abductions by terrorist outfits. Police, alongside the Counter-Terrorism Department, have initiated a thorough investigation into the matter.
(With inputs from agencies.)
