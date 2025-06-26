British Hacker Charged in U.S. for Cybercrime Network

U.S. prosecutors have filed charges against British national Kai West for data theft and related cybercrime offences, aiming for his extradition from France, according to the U.S. Justice Department's announcement on Wednesday. West was detained in France in February as part of a broader hacker network involved in distributing stolen data via a cybercrime forum.

The charges against West include allegations of operating under the online alias 'IntelBroker', infiltrating computer networks, and selling pilfered data, which reportedly resulted in millions in damages, affecting dozens globally, including a U.S.-based telecommunications firm. The unsealed indictment reveals four criminal counts against West, with two potentially leading to five-year prison terms and two others carrying a possible 20-year sentence each.

While the Justice Department did not specify the cybercrime forum allegedly used by West, French media have identified it as BreachForums, a notorious platform for data-swapping activities. Reports from outlets like Le Parisien and Valeurs Actuelles suggest that French authorities arrested four more hackers in connection with the investigation on Monday. Attempts to reach West's representatives for comment have been unsuccessful.

