Ecuador's Most-Wanted Fugitive Fito Recaptured
Jose Adolfo Macias, alias "Fito," leader of Ecuador's Los Choneros criminal group, has been recaptured after escaping prison last year. His escape contributed to increased violence, including a TV station invasion and hostage situation involving over 200 prison officials.
In a significant development, Ecuadorian authorities have successfully recaptured Jose Adolfo Macias, notorious leader of the Los Choneros criminal organization, commonly known as "Fito."
Fito had previously orchestrated a prison escape at the start of 2024, setting off a wave of violence across the region. His escape led to dramatic incidents such as the on-air invasion of a television station by armed men, and the hostage-taking of over 200 prison officials.
President Daniel Noboa proudly announced the recapture, marking a crucial victory in Ecuador's battle against organized crime. The news comes as a relief to citizens following Fito's reign of terror and disruption.
