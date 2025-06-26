Ecuador's Most-Wanted Fugitive Fito Recaptured

In a significant development, Ecuadorian authorities have successfully recaptured Jose Adolfo Macias, notorious leader of the Los Choneros criminal organization, commonly known as "Fito."

Fito had previously orchestrated a prison escape at the start of 2024, setting off a wave of violence across the region. His escape led to dramatic incidents such as the on-air invasion of a television station by armed men, and the hostage-taking of over 200 prison officials.

President Daniel Noboa proudly announced the recapture, marking a crucial victory in Ecuador's battle against organized crime. The news comes as a relief to citizens following Fito's reign of terror and disruption.

(With inputs from agencies.)