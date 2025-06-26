World News in Brief: Global Updates

The British government announced plans to enhance its trade defenses amidst a challenging global trade environment. The new strategy aims to protect national industries by implementing agile and assertive measures, responding to the ongoing challenges of trade wars and tariffs, which form the backdrop of this shift.

In a significant political move, Brazil's lower house has quashed President Lula's decree to raise the financial transactions tax, a decision that now awaits Senate approval. This could potentially undo the President's financial plans, highlighting the complex political landscape in Brazil.

Venezuelan ex-intelligence chief Hugo Carvajal has pleaded guilty to serious drug trafficking charges in the U.S., marking a significant development in international narcotrafficking cases. The charges include narcoterrorism and conspiracy to import cocaine, further complicating Venezuela's political scenario.

