High-Stakes Diplomacy: Honduras and US Discuss Immigration Amid Tense Relations

In a significant diplomatic engagement, Honduras President Xiomara Castro and US Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem held their inaugural meeting to discuss critical issues surrounding immigration and border security. This follows Castro's previous rejection of increased deportation demands by former President Donald Trump. The discussions signal a potential thawing in bilateral relations fraught with past tensions.

Honduras and the US moved forward with agreements to share biometric data with the United States, a move mirrored by similar agreements in the region. There was also a lesser-explained agreement on migrants' protection. Foreign Affairs Minister Javier Bú Soto emphasized continued collaboration on migration and security matters, including anti-drug trafficking efforts.

Tensions between the US and Honduras have marked recent years, notably after the extradition treaty cancellation affecting former Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez's trial in the US. As Honduran and US officials strive for improved coordination, some analysts remain skeptical, citing a historical pattern of diplomatic friction. Noem is set to continue regional talks in Guatemala and recently engaged with Costa Rica and Panama on related security issues.

