Tragic Altercation Leads to Double Tragedy in Jharkhand

A man in Jharkhand was allegedly killed by his in-laws after being accused of murdering his wife. The tragic incident took place in Giridih district following a domestic dispute leading to a fatal altercation. Police are investigating the matter, having recovered the bodies of both deceased.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Giridih | Updated: 26-06-2025 11:08 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 11:08 IST
In a tragic turn of events, a 30-year-old man was allegedly beaten to death by his in-laws in Jharkhand's Giridih district. The incident follows accusations that he had murdered his wife, according to police reports on Thursday.

The violent episode unfolded late Wednesday in Lukaiya village under the jurisdiction of the Mufassil Police Station. An altercation between the husband, Chotelal Hansda, and his wife, Meena Murmu, over a family dispute turned deadly, with Hansda allegedly stabbing his wife to death. This was confirmed by local police officers.

Sadar Sub-Divisional Police Officer Jeetwahan Oraon stated that both victims were residents of the same police station area and had a strained relationship. After the stabbing, local villagers and Meena's family reportedly caught Hansda and beat him to death. The police are conducting further investigations after recovering the bodies for post-mortem examinations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

