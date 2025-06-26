Left Menu

Unity in Diversity: Naga Bridge Initiative for a Harmonized Future

The 'Naga Bridge' initiative was launched by 28 Naga tribal bodies and 12 political groups to promote unity among the Naga people. The Forum for Naga Reconciliation stated that this collective journey aims to foster reconciliation, dialogue, and a shared future, embracing historical and political rights while encouraging inclusive progress.

In a significant move towards unity, 28 Naga tribal bodies alongside 12 political groups initiated the 'Naga Bridge' to forge a path of reconciliation and dialogue. The initiative, launched at a convergence meeting in Medziphema, aims to build foundations for a shared Naga future.

The Forum for Naga Reconciliation (FNR) declared the convergence a 'historic' event, emphasizing openness and humility as key elements in advancing the Naga people's progress. This initiative grounds itself in the Nagas' historical and political rights, seen not as relics but as living assertions of identity and self-determination.

Key resolutions adopted at the meeting include calls for all Naga political groups to join future assemblies for inclusive dialogue. The creation of a common platform to move from competition to communion was proposed, urging Naga entities to rise above division and support shared aspirations while respecting diverse identities.

