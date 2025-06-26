Left Menu

Operation Sindhu: Amid Conflict, India Evacuates Thousands from Iran and Israel

India has successfully evacuated 272 Indians and three Nepalese nationals from Iran following escalating conflicts with Israel. The operation, named '#OperationSindhu', utilized chartered flights from various locations to bring nationals home. Tensions heightened after missile exchanges between Iran and Israel and US bombings of Iranian nuclear sites.

Updated: 26-06-2025 12:33 IST
India has evacuated 272 Indian and three Nepalese nationals from Iran amidst escalating hostilities with Israel, officials confirmed on Thursday.

A special flight from Mashhad touched down in Delhi early on Thursday, marking another successful mission under 'Operation Sindhu.'

Tensions in the region spiked after the US bombed Iranian nuclear sites, prompting quick evacuation efforts by India utilizing chartered flights for the safe return of its nationals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

