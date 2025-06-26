Left Menu

Rescue Efforts Intensified Amidst Flash Floods in Himachal Pradesh

Search efforts have been ramped up to locate 10 missing people after flash floods struck Kangra and Kullu in Himachal Pradesh. The floods, sparked by heavy rains and cloudbursts, resulted in two fatalities and several missing persons. Rescue teams, including the SDRF and NDRF, have been deployed.

Intensified search operations are underway in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra and Kullu districts, following devastating flash floods triggered by recent cloudbursts. Authorities confirmed the death of two individuals, with about 20 people feared washed away. Many of the missing have since been rescued, though exact numbers remain unconfirmed.

In Kangra, a sudden water level rise in Manuni Khad swept away 15-20 workers near the Indira Priyadarshini Hydroelectric project site. This incident resulted in two fatalities. Ongoing rescue efforts are supported by State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), home guards, and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), according to Deputy Commissioner Hemraj Bairwa.

BJP national president J P Nadda conveyed condolences, while Dharamshala BJP MLA Sudhir Sharma criticized the negligence of the contractor and project officials. Allegations of negligence in worker safety have arisen, with calls for investigations into the lapses and adequate compensation for the families of the deceased.

