Left Menu

Escalating Conflict: Israeli Strikes Continue Amidst Ceasefire Efforts

Israeli airstrikes in Gaza have resulted in at least 21 Palestinian deaths, as mediators push for renewed ceasefire talks between Israel and Hamas. Nine were killed in a school strike in Gaza City, and more deaths occurred near Khan Younis. Despite ongoing negotiations, no truce has been established.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cairo | Updated: 26-06-2025 13:07 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 13:07 IST
Escalating Conflict: Israeli Strikes Continue Amidst Ceasefire Efforts
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Egypt

In the latest escalation in the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, Israeli airstrikes reportedly claimed the lives of at least 21 Palestinians in the Gaza Strip on Thursday. This surge in violence comes amid intensified efforts by diplomatic mediators to reignite ceasefire talks between the warring parties.

According to local health authorities, nine individuals were killed when an Israeli airstrike targeted a school sheltering displaced families in Gaza City's Sheikh Radwan suburb. Another strike near a tent encampment in Khan Younis resulted in an additional nine fatalities, further exacerbating the humanitarian toll in the enclave.

Arab mediators, supported by Egypt, Qatar, and the United States, are engaging both sides to initiate a new round of peace talks. However, differences persist as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu demands Hamas release hostages and disarm, while Hamas seeks a permanent ceasefire without conceding to disarmament.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

 Global
2
Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

 Global
3
China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

 Global
4
Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Eating into GDP: New Report Links Poor Diets to Billions in Economic Losses

Viet Nam’s Blue Economy: Unlocking Marine Potential Through Smarter Investments

How machine learning can slash grid losses and boost renewables

AI crucial for nonpoint source pollution control, yet underused worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025