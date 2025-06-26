Escalating Conflict: Israeli Strikes Continue Amidst Ceasefire Efforts
Israeli airstrikes in Gaza have resulted in at least 21 Palestinian deaths, as mediators push for renewed ceasefire talks between Israel and Hamas. Nine were killed in a school strike in Gaza City, and more deaths occurred near Khan Younis. Despite ongoing negotiations, no truce has been established.
In the latest escalation in the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, Israeli airstrikes reportedly claimed the lives of at least 21 Palestinians in the Gaza Strip on Thursday. This surge in violence comes amid intensified efforts by diplomatic mediators to reignite ceasefire talks between the warring parties.
According to local health authorities, nine individuals were killed when an Israeli airstrike targeted a school sheltering displaced families in Gaza City's Sheikh Radwan suburb. Another strike near a tent encampment in Khan Younis resulted in an additional nine fatalities, further exacerbating the humanitarian toll in the enclave.
Arab mediators, supported by Egypt, Qatar, and the United States, are engaging both sides to initiate a new round of peace talks. However, differences persist as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu demands Hamas release hostages and disarm, while Hamas seeks a permanent ceasefire without conceding to disarmament.
