Revival of Tulbul Project: India's Strategic Water Management Move

The Indian government is pressing forward with the revival of the Tulbul Navigation Project. This initiative is part of a comprehensive strategy to maximize India's allocation of water from the western rivers as outlined in the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT), senior officials have disclosed.

A detailed project report (DPR) for the Tulbul project is currently in preparation and is projected to take approximately a year for completion. "A final decision will only be made post that," a senior official stated, indicating that discussions are well underway to resume the project.

This development follows the suspension of the IWT after the Pahalgam terror attack in April 22, which prompted India to reevaluate its water-sharing arrangements with Pakistan. Under the IWT, India has restricted rights over the western rivers—the Indus, Chenab, and Jhelum—that mainly flow into Pakistan. Officials are considering proposals to enhance India's utilization of its water share from these rivers.

