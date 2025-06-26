Border Tensions Surge as Cambodia and Thailand Leaders Visit Conflict Zones

Tensions between Cambodia and Thailand have escalated as former Cambodian leader Hun Sen and Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra visited border areas embroiled in conflict. The two Southeast Asian nations have been at odds since an armed confrontation on May 28 resulted in the death of a Cambodian soldier, exacerbating disputes over contested territory.

Despite agreements to de-escalate, both sides have resorted to measures that have kept tensions high. Cambodia has reinforced troops at the border, while Thailand has imposed restrictions at border checkpoints, impacting trade and travel. Hun Sen stated that Cambodian soldiers are prepared to defend against any perceived threat, although he refrained from disclosing specific military details.

The conflict has also stirred political turmoil domestically, particularly in Thailand, where a leaked phone call between Paetongtarn and Hun Sen has thrown her coalition government into disarray. Both countries are preparing for a scheduled joint committee meeting to address unresolved border disputes, with historical tensions tracing back to a 1962 International Court of Justice ruling.

(With inputs from agencies.)