Left Menu

Border Tensions Surge as Cambodia and Thailand Leaders Visit Conflict Zones

Tensions rise between Cambodia and Thailand as former leader Hun Sen and Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra visit the disputed border. While both nations negotiate de-escalation, tensions remain due to military reinforcements, trade boycotts, and political turmoil. An upcoming joint committee meeting aims to address the ongoing conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Phnompenh | Updated: 26-06-2025 15:01 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 15:01 IST
Border Tensions Surge as Cambodia and Thailand Leaders Visit Conflict Zones
Hun Sen

Tensions between Cambodia and Thailand have escalated as former Cambodian leader Hun Sen and Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra visited border areas embroiled in conflict. The two Southeast Asian nations have been at odds since an armed confrontation on May 28 resulted in the death of a Cambodian soldier, exacerbating disputes over contested territory.

Despite agreements to de-escalate, both sides have resorted to measures that have kept tensions high. Cambodia has reinforced troops at the border, while Thailand has imposed restrictions at border checkpoints, impacting trade and travel. Hun Sen stated that Cambodian soldiers are prepared to defend against any perceived threat, although he refrained from disclosing specific military details.

The conflict has also stirred political turmoil domestically, particularly in Thailand, where a leaked phone call between Paetongtarn and Hun Sen has thrown her coalition government into disarray. Both countries are preparing for a scheduled joint committee meeting to address unresolved border disputes, with historical tensions tracing back to a 1962 International Court of Justice ruling.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

 Global
2
Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

 Global
3
China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

 Global
4
Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Eating into GDP: New Report Links Poor Diets to Billions in Economic Losses

Viet Nam’s Blue Economy: Unlocking Marine Potential Through Smarter Investments

How machine learning can slash grid losses and boost renewables

AI crucial for nonpoint source pollution control, yet underused worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025