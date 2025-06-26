Drug Money Trail: Majithia’s Legal Battle Intensifies

A court in Punjab's Mohali has sent Shiromani Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia to a seven-day vigilance remand. This follows his arrest by the Vigilance Bureau over allegations of laundering more than Rs 540 crore of drug money.

The bureau sought a 12-day remand, citing threats by Majithia towards vigilance officials during a raid on his residence. The arrest stems from inquiries into a 2021 drugs case, with further accusations of possessing disproportionate assets.

Vigilance investigations revealed massive laundering, including Rs 161 crore in unaccounted bank deposits and Rs 141 crore channeled through foreign entities. Allegations also involve unexplained financial accumulation and asset ownership without legitimate income sources.

