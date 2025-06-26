Left Menu

Drug Money Trail: Majithia’s Legal Battle Intensifies

Bikram Singh Majithia, a leader of the Shiromani Akali Dal, has been placed under a seven-day vigilance remand by a Punjab court. He faces allegations of laundering over Rs 540 crore of drug money, with fresh charges emerging from an ongoing investigation linked to a 2021 drugs case.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 26-06-2025 15:34 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 15:34 IST
A court in Punjab's Mohali has sent Shiromani Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia to a seven-day vigilance remand. This follows his arrest by the Vigilance Bureau over allegations of laundering more than Rs 540 crore of drug money.

The bureau sought a 12-day remand, citing threats by Majithia towards vigilance officials during a raid on his residence. The arrest stems from inquiries into a 2021 drugs case, with further accusations of possessing disproportionate assets.

Vigilance investigations revealed massive laundering, including Rs 161 crore in unaccounted bank deposits and Rs 141 crore channeled through foreign entities. Allegations also involve unexplained financial accumulation and asset ownership without legitimate income sources.

(With inputs from agencies.)

