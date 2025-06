Supreme Court Deliberates on Maratha Reservation and More

The Supreme Court on Thursday addressed several significant cases. Among them was the decision to deliberate in July on the issue of Maratha reservation in Maharashtra amid ongoing discussions.

Meanwhile, the Court consented to review a plea by Karnataka Police challenging a prior decision denying an accused's custody due to a lack of requisite arrest information.

In another matter, the Court remarked on Bengaluru's attractive cosmopolitan lifestyle while declining to review a plea by government doctors against their transfers. It also highlighted a common misunderstanding regarding mediation in matrimonial disputes, clarifying that it does not imply mandatory coexistence for the involved parties.

