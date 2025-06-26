Punjab Cabinet Revamps Policies to Boost Industrial and Administrative Efficiency
The Punjab Cabinet approved amendments to various policies, allowing industrial plots' conversion for broader uses, simplifying industrial estate management, and revising MSE Facilitation Council Rules. Administrative efficiency is enhanced through the merger of finance-related directorates, projected to save the state Rs 2.64 crore annually.
The Punjab Cabinet has taken a significant step to enhance the state's industrial and administrative landscape by approving amendments to the conversion policy.
The revised regulations, targeting the conversion of industrial plots to hospitals, hotels, and other uses, aim to streamline industrial estate management, add revenue, and ease business operations.
Additionally, restructuring in finance-related directorates is expected to improve administrative efficiency and save Rs 2.64 crore annually for the state.
