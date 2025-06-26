Ronald Lamola Urges Global Unity at G20 to Tackle Conflicts, Inequality, and SDG Crisis

At the third G20 Sherpa meeting held at Sun City Resort in South Africa’s North West province, International Relations and Cooperation Minister Ronald Lamola delivered a sobering address calling on the world’s major economies and international organisations to rally behind peace, sustainable development, and reform of the global order.

As South Africa steers the G20 Presidency in 2025, Lamola’s message echoed the deepening concern among Global South nations over escalating conflicts, multilateral dysfunction, and the marginalisation of developing countries in global governance.

A World in Crisis: Urgency for Diplomacy and Collective Action

Minister Lamola warned that the global community is navigating through an “evolving global disorder” that disproportionately affects the weak and vulnerable. Citing conflicts in Sudan—where more than 12 million people have been displaced—as emblematic of a wider moral and humanitarian crisis, Lamola called for a new era of diplomacy rooted in humanity and solidarity.

“This is not only a crisis but also a moral issue that demands our collective consciousness,” he told the high-level audience comprising representatives of the world’s largest economies and key multilateral institutions.

He further warned that increasing geopolitical rivalries, economic decoupling, and proxy wars are undermining the very institutions created to prevent large-scale instability. “These dynamics are exacerbating fragility in vulnerable regions while weakening the multilateral institutions that underpin the rules-based international order,” he noted, referencing the inertia of the UN Security Council as a case in point.

South Africa’s Anti-War Stance and Vision for Just Peace

Positioning South Africa as a principled advocate for peace, Lamola reaffirmed the country’s anti-war stance. “We know too well that war offers no victors, only victims,” he said, referencing South Africa’s painful history of struggle and reconciliation.

He criticized the double standards in global diplomacy, particularly the selective application of international law and uneven responses to humanitarian crises. This, he said, has led to a “paralysis” of global peace efforts, requiring urgent reform to restore credibility and effectiveness in conflict resolution mechanisms.

The Fight for a Fair Economic Order

Lamola also addressed systemic inequities in the global economic system, especially around trade and development. Warning against rising protectionism and economic nationalism, he emphasized that countries must resist retreating from globalised cooperation.

“The current and troubling global economic environment signifies a major trend towards economic nationalism,” he said. “Some states are distancing themselves from the global trade framework, which for decades was built on shared values of non-discrimination and interdependence.”

Trade, he insisted, must continue to be viewed as a vehicle for inclusive development and improved living standards across nations.

Transforming Africa’s Critical Minerals into Global Empowerment

One of the cornerstones of Lamola’s address was South Africa’s call for a transformative framework for managing Africa’s critical minerals. Highlighting the continent’s paradox of wealth in resources but poverty in returns, he lamented that Africa continues to export raw materials only to import expensive finished products.

“While the world runs on our resources, the value does not stay here,” Lamola declared. “The batteries, the solar panels, the cancer treatments are made elsewhere. We export wealth but import its transformed value.”

He called for a “critical minerals framework” that would not only retain value on the continent but also foster peace, dignity, and industrial sovereignty. Such a framework, he noted, would align with the broader goals of the G20 Presidency: Solidarity, Equality, and Sustainability.

Reimagining Global Institutions and Multilateralism

In a powerful critique of international governance, Lamola pointed to the failures of diplomacy and mediation in preventing and resolving crises. He underscored that only 17% of Sustainable Development Goals are currently on track, a statistic he used to highlight the systemic failure of global development efforts.

“The multilateral system is not just under stress—it’s underperforming,” he asserted. “We must reimagine and reengineer it.”

He drew inspiration from South Africa’s Freedom Charter—adopted 70 years ago—which called for equality, justice, and shared prosperity. This historical milestone, he argued, must continue to guide global actions in the face of today’s geopolitical and socioeconomic turmoil.

The G20 as a Platform for Action, Not Rhetoric

Lamola’s address culminated in a rallying cry for the G20 to assume a leadership role in crisis response and systemic reform. “The G20 can lead in a moment of crisis,” he said. “It can help address the weaknesses of the multilateral system. It can ensure that our collective humanity is not abandoned.”

He stressed that discussions at the G20 must translate into tangible action and collaborative frameworks that serve all of humanity—especially those historically left behind.

“Our deliberations can no longer be hollow,” Lamola concluded. “Our shared prosperity, now more than ever, demands collaboration that pursues solutions to the most pressing challenges confronting humanity.”

South Africa’s G20 Presidency: A Global South Vision

With this third Sherpa meeting, South Africa continues to define its G20 Presidency as one committed to lifting the voice of the Global South. From restructuring the mineral economy and addressing food insecurity to tackling conflicts and advocating for multilateral reform, Pretoria’s agenda seeks to embed fairness and humanity in global governance.

Minister Lamola’s address encapsulates the spirit of a presidency determined not only to host meetings, but to provoke change.