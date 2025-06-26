Tragedy Strikes Irapuato: Deadly Shooting Shocks Community

A horrific shooting during a festive evening in Irapuato, a city in central Mexico, claimed the lives of at least 12 individuals, including a teenager, and left numerous others injured, according to authorities on Wednesday.

The state's attorney general's office, based in the violence-prone Guanajuato region where Irapuato is situated, reported that about 20 people sustained gunshot wounds and were hospitalized. Initial reports from Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum stated that children were among the victims, but the attorney general's later announcements confirmed only one minor, aged 17, was killed.

'It is very unfortunate what happened. An investigation is under way,' said Sheinbaum. The tragic event allegedly occurred during a party celebrating the Nativity of John the Baptist, a Catholic holiday. Local media broadcasted a video showing partygoers dancing before gunfire erupted, although this video remains unverified by Reuters. The state of Guanajuato has consistently been one of the most violent areas in Mexico, with separate incidents resulting in five more deaths elsewhere in the state on the same day.

