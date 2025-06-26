Diplomatic Tensions: US Concerns Over Hong Kong's Erosion of Freedoms

Hong Kong's top American diplomat, Gregory May, voiced strong concerns on Thursday about the eroding freedoms in the city due to policies from the Chinese and Hong Kong governments. Speaking at a US Independence Day event, May highlighted the jailed activist Jimmy Lai's case and termed the situation as a 'transnational regression.'

May, who has completed a three-year term in Hong Kong and is set to join the US Embassy in Beijing next month, praised the city's spirit but criticized the governing policies that followed the 2019 protests. These led to the national security law under which many activists, including Lai, face severe charges.

The consul general reiterated former President Donald Trump's commitment to advocate for Lai's release and voiced concerns about the expansive reach of the national security law into the US. He also condemned restrictions imposed on 4th of July celebrations organized by the US consulate, emphasizing the need for diplomatic freedoms.

(With inputs from agencies.)