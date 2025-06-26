Left Menu

Exotic Wildlife Seizure at Mumbai Airport: A Rescue Operation

Customs officials at Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport seized 120 live exotic animals, including iguanas and Sumatra striped rabbits, from two Mumbai residents. The animals were trafficked from Bangkok. Authorities are returning the animals to their country of origin, with RAWW experts assisting in their rescue and stabilization.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 26-06-2025 19:15 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 19:15 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant wildlife trafficking bust, customs officials at the Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport seized 120 exotic live animals, including iguanas and Sumatran striped rabbits, from two residents who arrived from Bangkok.

This operation took place on Wednesday night and involved more than just a routine luggage check. The animals were discovered tightly packed into small plastic and jute boxes, a concerning sight that prompted immediate action from airport authorities.

According to officials, this seizure aligns with provisions under the Wildlife Protection Act, necessitating the return of the animals to their original country. Experts from Resqink Association for Wildlife Welfare (RAWW) have stepped in to assist in the animals' rescue and stabilization process.

(With inputs from agencies.)

