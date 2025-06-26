Left Menu

Twists in the Courtroom: High Drama as Judges Recuse in HDFC Bank CEO Case

Multiple benches of the Bombay High Court have recused themselves from hearing HDFC Bank CEO Sashidhar Jagdishan's plea to quash an FIR alleging cheating and fraud. Judges cited potential conflicts of interest. The complaint involves a Rs 2.05 crore bribe related to governance interference in the Lilavati Kirtilal Mehta Medical Trust.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 26-06-2025 19:22 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 19:22 IST
In a dramatic turn of events, several benches of the Bombay High Court have recused themselves from hearing the case involving HDFC Bank CEO and Managing Director Sashidhar Jagdishan. This development pertains to his plea for quashing an FIR lodged by the Lilavati Kirtilal Mehta Medical Trust accusing him of cheating and fraud.

The recurring recusals stem from potential conflicts of interest, as some judges revealed professional ties with the Trust or its legal representatives. One judge disclosed stock ownership in HDFC Bank, leading to further recusals as the case moved through multiple benches.

The allegations against Jagdishan involve supposedly accepting a bribe of Rs 2.05 crore aimed at assisting the Chetan Mehta Group in retaining control over the Trust's governance. The Trust has also petitioned the court for a CBI investigation to delve deeper into the alleged conspiracy.

