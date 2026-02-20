Australia's T20 Farewell: Marsh's Final Toss Call
Australia's cricket captain, Mitchell Marsh, chose to field against Oman in their last T20 World Cup group match, with both teams already out. Australia swapped Copper Connolly for Matt Renshaw, while Oman made four adjustments. The game had no impact on either team's progression in the tournament.
In a T20 World Cup match without consequence for the tournament's progression, Australia captain Mitchell Marsh opted to field against Oman on Friday. With both teams failing to make it to the Super Eight, the match was an opportunity for squad adjustments.
For Australia, Matt Renshaw was included in the lineup in place of Copper Connolly. Meanwhile, Oman made more significant changes, altering four players from their previous game's composition. These tactical shifts reflect the teams' strategies when victory is off the table but performance data remains useful.
The teams for Friday's game were as follows. Australia played Marsh (c), Head, Green, David, Inglis (w), Renshaw, Maxwell, Stoinis, Bartlett, Ellis, and Zampa. Omans's side included Singh (c), Kaleem, Sonavale, Mirza, Ali, Nadeem, Shukla (w), Ramanandi, Odedra, Ahmed, and Jan.
ALSO READ
Oman's Batting Lineup No Match for Australian Bowlers
Adam Zampa Spin Wizardry Shines in Australia's Dominance Over Oman
Australia's Bowlers Dominate: Oman Crumbles in T20 Finale
NHRC Probes Alleged Assault on Woman Journalist During University Protest
Phoebe Dynevor Takes Romantic Lead in 'Beach Read' Adaptation