Australia's T20 Farewell: Marsh's Final Toss Call

In a T20 World Cup match without consequence for the tournament's progression, Australia captain Mitchell Marsh opted to field against Oman on Friday. With both teams failing to make it to the Super Eight, the match was an opportunity for squad adjustments.

For Australia, Matt Renshaw was included in the lineup in place of Copper Connolly. Meanwhile, Oman made more significant changes, altering four players from their previous game's composition. These tactical shifts reflect the teams' strategies when victory is off the table but performance data remains useful.

The teams for Friday's game were as follows. Australia played Marsh (c), Head, Green, David, Inglis (w), Renshaw, Maxwell, Stoinis, Bartlett, Ellis, and Zampa. Omans's side included Singh (c), Kaleem, Sonavale, Mirza, Ali, Nadeem, Shukla (w), Ramanandi, Odedra, Ahmed, and Jan.