Punjab Protests: Warring Against MGNREGA Changes and US Trade Deal

Punjab Congress plans a major rally on February 28 in Barnala to protest the Centre's changes to MGNREGA and a US trade deal. Leader Rahul Gandhi to attend, voicing concerns over the potential negative impacts on agriculture and the livelihoods of Punjab's farmers and workers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 20-02-2026 18:47 IST | Created: 20-02-2026 18:47 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Punjab Congress president Amrinder Singh Raja Warring announced on Friday a significant public rally set for February 28 in Barnala, focusing on key economic issues.

The event will protest against changes to the MGNREGA and a trade agreement with the United States, both deemed harmful to Punjab's economic health.

With Rahul Gandhi poised to attend, concerns focus on detrimental impacts these policies might have on Punjab's agriculture and local employment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

