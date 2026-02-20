Punjab Protests: Warring Against MGNREGA Changes and US Trade Deal

Punjab Congress president Amrinder Singh Raja Warring announced on Friday a significant public rally set for February 28 in Barnala, focusing on key economic issues.

The event will protest against changes to the MGNREGA and a trade agreement with the United States, both deemed harmful to Punjab's economic health.

With Rahul Gandhi poised to attend, concerns focus on detrimental impacts these policies might have on Punjab's agriculture and local employment.

(With inputs from agencies.)