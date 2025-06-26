Left Menu

Poland Takes Helm in Tehran amid EU Embassy Evacuations

Poland's embassy in Tehran has assumed the duties of EU nations that evacuated their posts due to security concerns. The Polish Foreign Ministry confirmed this responsibility and engaged in talks with Iranian officials to urge adherence to a ceasefire in ongoing regional conflicts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Warsaw | Updated: 26-06-2025 19:53 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 19:53 IST
  • Country:
  • Poland

Poland's embassy in Tehran has stepped up to handle the responsibilities of EU countries that withdrew their diplomatic missions amid escalating threats, according to the Polish Foreign Ministry's announcement on Thursday.

Countries such as Portugal, Ireland, and Germany have temporarily relocated their embassy staff abroad, while Bulgaria has entirely closed its embassy and moved diplomatic personnel and families to neighboring Azerbaijan.

Polish Foreign Ministry spokesperson Pawel Wronski told Reuters that Poland, currently holding the EU presidency, has assumed these duties. Polish Minister Radoslaw Sikorski engaged in talks with Iranian counterpart Seyed Abbas Araqchi, pressing Iran to comply with the ceasefire in conflicts with Israel and the United States.

