RSS Demands Congress Apology for Emergency Era Missteps

RSS general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale urged the Congress to apologize for imposing the Emergency 50 years ago. He also advocated for removing 'socialist' and 'secular' from the Constitution's preamble. The Emergency, declared on June 25, 1975, curtailed freedoms, including forced sterilization and media suppression.

Dattatreya Hosabale, the general secretary of the RSS, issued a demand on Thursday for the Congress party to apologize for the Emergency imposed by the Indira Gandhi government half a century ago.

During an event, Hosabale emphasized the need to remove 'socialist' and 'secular' from the Constitution's preamble, terms added by the Congress during the Emergency.

He recalled the oppressive measures of that era, highlighting mass incarcerations, judicial and media restrictions, and forced sterilizations, urging the Congress to apologize for these historical actions.

