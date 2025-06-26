Constitutional Crisis Brews in Kerala: AICC Hits Back at Governor's Actions

In a significant political development in Kerala, the Congress has voiced strong opposition to Governor Rajendra Arlekar's actions, which it claims subvert constitutional norms. The controversy centers around the Governor's insistence on displaying a 'Bharat Mata' portrait, a move criticized for lacking legal recognition.

AICC general secretary K C Venugopal has formally reached out to the President of India, urging intervention to ensure the Governor abides by the constitutional framework. Venugopal stressed that the Governor's stance is creating a constitutional crisis and exacerbating law and order challenges in the state.

Amid rising tensions, the Congress accuses the Raj Bhavan of promoting ideological agendas over federal principles, calling for the Governor's office to uphold neutrality and democratic values. The ongoing controversy underscores the need for adherence to constitutional propriety in governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)