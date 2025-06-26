Left Menu

Historic Peace Accord Nears Signing for Congo and Rwanda

A peace agreement between the Democratic Republic of Congo and Rwanda is poised for signing after Congolese negotiators dropped demands for immediate Rwandan troop withdrawal. Facilitated by U.S. diplomacy, the accord aims to end years of conflict, focusing on troop withdrawal, disarmament, economic cooperation, and addressing regional hostilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-06-2025 21:25 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 21:25 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A peace agreement between the Democratic Republic of Congo and Rwanda is on the brink of signing as U.S. diplomacy makes headway in resolving long-standing hostilities. Congolese negotiators have dropped their demand for the immediate withdrawal of Rwandan troops from eastern Congo.

Analysts and diplomats report that Rwanda has deployed about 7,000 soldiers in support of the M23 rebels, who captured eastern Congo's major cities earlier this year. Although Rwanda has denied aiding the rebels, the country describes its military actions as self-defense.

The impending peace deal, to be signed in Washington, follows efforts by U.S. President Donald Trump's administration to encourage Western investment in Congo and Rwanda's mining sectors. The agreement will also facilitate troop withdrawal depending on operations against FDLR, a group seen as a threat by Rwanda.

(With inputs from agencies.)

