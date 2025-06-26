J&K Police Seizes Assets in Major Drug Bust

The Jammu and Kashmir Police have confiscated assets valued at over Rs 50 lakh from an alleged drug dealer, Sanjay Kumar, also known as 'Sanju Bawa', in the Udhampur district. The confiscated property includes a residential house and a motorcycle, which were deemed illegally acquired in connection with ongoing investigations.

The action was taken under Section 68-F of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. The case against Kumar was recorded earlier this year, pointing towards significant illegal activities in drug trafficking within the region.

Kumar had previously been named in a First Information Report (FIR) filed in 2022 at the Rehambal police station under various sections of the NDPS Act. The law enforcement's firm stance underscores their commitment to curbing drug-related offenses in the area.

(With inputs from agencies.)